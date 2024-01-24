Information sought in murder investigation: Reward increased up to $10,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been advised that the reward in the murder of 16-year-old Derek Michael Pitts has been increased to $10,000, with the assistance of First Coast Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible.

Thus far in the investigation, JSO Detectives have learned on December 29, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m. there was a large group of juveniles in the area of 10275 Old St. Augustine Road when an altercation occurred between two groups of individuals.

The suspect produced a firearm, shot the 16-year-old victim, and fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries as result of the shooting.

At this time, JSO is asking anyone with information on this murder to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $10,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or dial **8477.

