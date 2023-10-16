Informing the community: Clay County Sheriff’s Office to hold joint training exercise this Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Fire Rescue will be conducting a “full-scale joint active assailant training exercise” on Thur., Oct. 19.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The training exercise is planned to take place at local businesses near Highway 17 and Bald Eagle Road in Fleming Island.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office wants the community to know that increased activity in the area will be a result of both law enforcement and fire personnel taking part in the exercise.

“We want to assure the public that this is solely a training exercise, and there is no cause for alarm,” CCSO said in a Facebook post addressing the community. “Please be aware that this event is “NOT” open to the public.”

Read: Florida residents being offered deep discounts on Florida State Parks passes and sportsman licenses

The sheriff’s office said that the objective of this exercise is to “better improve preparedness for potential incidents, provide realistic training for law enforcement and public safety officials in response to a simulated active assailant situation, enhance staff coordination, and validate post-incident management planning and emergency response operations.”

To get real-time updates for this training exercise and information on future events, download the SaferWatch app.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.