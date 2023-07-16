Inmate found dead while in custody at Duval County Jail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night, the JSO Cold Case Detectives responded to an inmate, Notasha Morrison, who had been found unresponsive.

Detectives learned that upon being brought to jail, Morrison was originally housed in the general population, but had to be moved to the self-harm dorm by the PTDF medical staff as the result of her continued, “erratic” behavior, said JSO in a news release.

“On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the inmate began laying on the floor of her cell, refusing to lie in her bed. Due to this irritational behavior, both Corrections Officers and medical staff continuously checked on her throughout the day and into the night,” said JSO.

The next day, Morrison was last seen moving around on her cell floor at around 7:15 p.m. As officers and medical staff were conducting rounds at 10:00 p.m., the inmate was found unresponsive. Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were contacted and subsequently pronounced the inmate deceased at the scene

JSO states that Morrison was originally taken into custody by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on July 09, 2023, following her arrest for Violation of Probation on Sale or Delivery of Fentanyl.

Based on the initial investigation, authorities state that Morrison most likely suffered from a medical episode, which is currently undetermined at this time. It does not appear she had any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to her medical emergency.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office determination of death will follow an Autopsy of the inmate and detectives continue their investigation with interviews and assessment of available evidence located at the scene,” said JSO.

As more information becomes available, it will be released.

