Inmates face additional charges after attempting to bring drugs into Columbia County jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that multiple people will be facing charges after an attempt to bring contraband into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

On Tuesday, July 18, staff noticed something suspicious about an item that had been left for an inmate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When authorities looked closer at the item, which was a tube of Poligrip, it was discovered that there were twenty Suboxone pills that had been hidden in the tube.

Suboxone is a prescription opioid that is used to treat narcotic addiction. “Like other controlled substances, it may have adverse effects if not taken as prescribed,” explains CCSO in a news release.

Arthur Burns (58) of Fort White and Kristine Stephens (46) of Fort White were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We take the responsibility of keeping those in our care and custody safe very seriously,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “I want to commend our staff at the detention facility for their vigilance, and our detectives who worked quickly to hold the individuals involved accountable for their actions. We will not tolerate any activity which could jeopardize the safety and security of the detention facility.”

Charges are pending on a third suspect for their role in the incident also.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.