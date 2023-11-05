Investigation underway after woman injured in shooting on I-10 West, suspects unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that an adult female was shot and injured as a red Mercedes sedan tailgated her vehicle near I-10 on Luna St. Saturday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Around 5:30 p.m., JSO Officers responded to I10 West and Cassatt Avenue about a person shot. An adult female in her thirties was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

After an initial investigation, JSO reported that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle with her husband.

While driving on I10 West near Luna Avenue, a red Mercedes sedan occupied by a male and female began tailgating the victim and her husband. The suspect vehicle passed the victim’s vehicle, and the driver, an unknown male, discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

The description of the vehicle occupied by the suspect is an unknown model red Mercedes sedan. The location of the suspects are unknown.

Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.