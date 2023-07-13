“It has the potential to be very disruptive:” UPS strike cold disrupt package delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fa — A possible UPS strike could impact local deliveries if a contract can’t be negotiated between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Negotiations on the national contract began in April and the current contract expires August 1.

UCF economist and professor Sean Snaith said if the strike happens, the impacts we could see won’t be as bad as the covid-19 pandemic, but there could still be a shock for customers.

“Orders that were already in transit for example would be caught in limbo and new orders, new shipments, people would have to sort of scramble to find alternative methods of transport,” said Snaith. “If the strike happens then you can try to minimize the impact on your business or personal activity,”

Travis Gray said he supports the workers and hopes they continue to fight for their contracts.

“We’ve got to fight for what we are owed; I mean nobody wants to work for minimum wage,” said Gray. “Finally, people are standing up for what they believe in.”

Here is a statement UPS provided Action News Jax:

“We are ready to negotiate, we’re just waiting for the Teamsters. We have made significant progress so far on the contract, including air conditioning in vehicles, a holiday for MLK Day, changes to work rules, and other issues. Economics is certainly part of those discussions, and UPS has a long history of taking care of its people.”

Action News Jax also reached out to the local teamsters union but they did not provide any comment.

