‘It really means everything to me:’ Fans optimistic about Team USA taking home the FIFA Cup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The USA Women’s National Soccer Team is looking to take home the championship again in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Many fans around the area are hoping for what they call a “3-peat” soon.

A watch party at Bottlenose Brewing lead to a packed house where fans got to share their love for soccer as Team USA looks to continue their reign.

These games mean more than just winning for youth soccer players in Jacksonville.

For 17-year-old Mya Majjauo, playing soccer runs in her family. Her sister Callie and other siblings all play with big dreams of competing at a higher level.

“Almost every day we’re out here practicing and putting in the work,” said Mya.

The same love for the game goes for 13-year-old Alexa Brown, who also plays for Florida Elite and her school team.

“It really means everything to me, I love playing I love being around it, watching, and everything about it,” said Alexa.

Whether you play or watch, eyes were glued to the TVs at Bottlenose Brewing.

It’s the official American outlaw’s watch-party spot. They support the USA men’s and women’s national teams.

Local chapter president, Brad Terry said this helps the game grow locally. “The World Cup is our super bowl so for people to come out and support us is a great feeling, it shows soccer is alive and well in North Florida.”

And as youth stars like Majjaou and Brown continue to share their passion, they say seeing the Women’s National Team play has a bigger impact.

“To see the USA win how they win and play how they play and as hard as they work I think it’s so inspiring for young girls everywhere, it gives me a harder drive and makes me want to go out there and give it my all,” said Alexa.

This is a group-stage match against Vietnam tonight. The next match for Team USA will be on July 26th against the Netherlands

