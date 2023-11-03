‘It uplifts the community:’ University of North Florida installs new sculptures in Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The University of North Florida’s sculpture program installed five new student-created sculptures at UNF’s Seaside Sculpture Park in Jacksonville Beach on Friday.

This is the fifth art installation by UNF undergraduate sculpture students at the Sculpture Park since it opened in 2016.

“I really wanted to create something that was just so ridiculous and unserious that you almost can’t believe that it’s in your physical reality.” said Hannah Hadzeic, a University of North Florida graduate.

Hannah’s sculpture has stood in Jacksonville beach for a year.

“It took me a very long time and a lot of trial and error,” said Hadzeic.

On Friday, she watched a chapter come to a close.

“It’s been a complete honor,” said Hadzeic.

Hannah’s artwork was one of five student designed sculptures being removed.

They changed out all of the sculptures, putting new ones in, and the old ones will go up for auction in February .

Jenny Hager, the chair of the art department at UNF said the money from the auction goes back to the program.

“We love doing projects that impact the community,” said Hager. “This is a really great moment for all of them because all of their hard work, they get to see it put in place in a public park in Jacksonville Beach in their home.”

For Hannah, she said uplifting the community with art makes all the work worthwhile.

“Public art and public places it uplifts the community, it really like it creates cultural identity,” said Hadzeic.

