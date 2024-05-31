'It was horrifying:' Man hit and killed by an out-of-control car in a Nassau County parking lot

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A local family is mourning the loss of their loved one, who was hit and killed by an out-of-control car while standing in a Nassau County parking lot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Florida Highway Patrol said the car flipped off U.S. 1 and hit the Pedestrian on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a crash report from FHP, the 27-year-old driver from Georgia, lost control, and veered the car off the roadway.

As the car started to overturn, it hit an empty, parked, Red Subaru and the pedestrian who was standing in the parking lot.

The victim’s brother Travis Thrift said his brother Austin Thrift was just going to the store less than 3 miles from home.

“We were told a car came into the parking lot and he was just getting into the car, you know Just wrong place, wrong time,” said Travis.

READ: FHP: Man hit by hit-and-run driver while trying to help crash victim on I-10, both die at scene

Austin Thrift was loved by many and now leaves behind a wife and two children.

“He was the definition of the person that would give you the shirt off his back,” said Travis. “As his little brother, we were stuck like glue.”

Kristen Kefen works at the liquor store and saw everything unfold.

“It was horrifying, it was really distributing, it was just really sad,” Kefen said. “I was behind the counter and then I just heard the loud noise and I looked outside and there was dust and smoke everywhere.”

She said she ran outside to try and give Austin CPR until first responders got there.

READ: Police said man killed while jaywalking on San Jose Boulevard

As for Austin’s family, Travis said they are hoping to get justice and closure for his brother.

“All he ever wanted to be was a better man,” Travis said.

FHP said the driver has not been arrested, and charges, if warranted, will be filed after the investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.