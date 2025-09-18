‘It was a shock:’ Jacksonville man shot in the leg while laying in bed, shooter still at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was shot from outside his home Wednesday night, with neighbors in the otherwise quiet north Jacksonville neighborhood left rattled.

“It was a shock to me because ... I’ve been owning a home here since 2011. And other than deaths in the neighborhood, actual, you know what I’m saying, people dying because they were old, never heard of it, you understand?” explained Wave Parland, who lives near where the shooting happened. “No kind of problems with gunfire at all.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say an unknown shooter stopped their SUV in the road on Lauder Avenue, fired 10 bullets towards the victim’s home, and shot that man in the leg as he was lying in bed.

While the victim is expected to survive, Parland said Thursday, it serves as just another reminder that you can never be too careful.

“Just be aware of your surroundings,” Parland said. “Just because you know your neighbors and the people that live in your neighborhood, you don’t know who they associate with and the outcome of those associations, and I think that’s what happened around the corner.”

JSO has yet to identify a suspect in this case, as the search and investigation continue.

