‘It’s an insult to the voters:’ Mayor Donna Deegan pushes back on trio of bills aimed at limiting her budget authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan spoke out Thursday in response to a trio of bills filed by a Republican councilman that are aimed at limiting her budget authority and capping city spending.

Republican Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13) argued his legislation is aimed at fiscal responsibility.

One bill seeks to prohibit city spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Diamond told Action News Jax the measure is specifically aimed at eliminating the city’s Chief of Diversity and Inclusion.

“People in Jacksonville don’t want this. They want people treated the same because of their merit, not because of the color of their skin or whatever their personal life is,” said Diamond.

The measure ties in with Diamond’s second bill, which would prevent the mayor from reallocating more than $100,000 in city funds without council approval.

Diamond claimed it’s in response to the mayor shifting money around within her own office’s budget to fund the Diversity and Inclusion Chief’s $185,000-a-year salary after the council refused to fund the position.

“It’s our job to appropriate. It’s her job to be an executive, and we don’t think she should be violating that law,” said Diamond.

“Honestly, it’s an insult to the voters who put me into office,” said Deegan to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Deegan argued the city would grind to a halt if her ability to transfer funds were restricted as Diamond has proposed.

“What we’re doing on the riverfront, what we do with septic tank removal. You name a project. We move big sums of money around all the time. That’s the job of the executive branch,” said Deegan.

She also pushed back on the idea residents aren’t interested in DEI.

“I think if you look at how the community feels most people are in favor of diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Deegan.

And while Diamond has claimed his intent is to make the city more fiscally responsible, the mayor accused him of playing politics.

“These moves don’t do anything to improve their lives. They don’t do anything to improve efficiency at the city. All they serve to do is to slow us down,” said Deegan.

Diamond’s third bill would prohibit city budgets from coming in more than one percent over projected revenues.

That legislation would, in theory, limit council as much as it would the mayor.

