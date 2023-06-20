‘It’s come full circle,’ DNA brings home remains of MIA soldier after 73 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DNA brought home the remains of a soldier who went Missing in Action, nearly 73 years ago, during the Korean War.

A formal procession was held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Tuesday, to bring home Army Corporal George “Tommy” Grimes.

“Her whole life she wanted her brother to be found,” Karen Lavalle said. “Unfortunately, she never lived to see that.”

Lavalle is Corporal Grimes’s niece. She grew up only knowing her uncle through her mother’s stories.

As a member of A-company, 1st Battalion infantry regiment, 24th Infantry division, he was presumed dead in the Korean War. The purple heart recipient was deemed “Missing in Action” on July 20 1950 at the age of 19. His unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea, and because of this, his body could not be recovered.

“Every time there was a newsreel, back when we were kids, she [my mother] would always have us look for him. Look for your uncle Tommy,” Vern Lewis was instructed by his mother.

Grimes was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on August 2, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence.

“I gave my DNA,” Lavalle said. “The army notified me about six weeks after I gave my DNA that my uncle had been identified, and I was thrilled. After that, they told me they were going to fly me out to Florida for his funeral.”

Four generations of his family laid the solider to rest, Thursday.

“It’s come full circle,” Connie Mitchell said. “Our mothers are happy up in heaven.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.