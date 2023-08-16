‘It’s a lucky place to live!’: Second Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a Duval Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two Mega Millions winners have been announced in Duval County in as many weeks and both of the winning tickets were sold at Publix grocery stores.

It was just a week ago when a $1.58 billion winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Publix in Neptune Beach.

Seven days later, lightning struck twice.

Just about 25 miles down the road a $36 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard.

“Whoever won that lottery, let me get some of that man!” said Publix customer Tyreke Mosley.

Patty Dayton just moved to Jacksonville.

“It’s a lucky place to live!” said Dayton.

She said she’s blown away by the back-to-back wins, and hopes the city’s luck doesn’t run out.

“I hope that we’re not getting too many wins in one local area so that the rest of us can maybe cash in one of these days,” said Dayton.

And while some are adapting their lotto strategy after the double-Duval jackpots.

“Seems like we gotta come to Publix y’all. Everybody go to Publix!” said Mosley.

Others take the dual wins as another reason to spend their money on anything but the lottery.

“I take it as fate saying that there’s not going to be any more winners,” said Caetano Silveira. “Or maybe three is the magic number, but I don’t intend to be number three.”

We may not know the names of either recent winners for as long as nine months.

They have 180 days to claim their prize and can remain anonymous for up to 90 days after that thanks to a new state law.

