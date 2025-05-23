It’s the Puuurfect Weekend to Adopt a Pet!

In honor of Memorial Day and National Pet Month, Winn-Dixie will host an adoption weekend at The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 – 26, 2025. Over 100 dogs and cats will be available for adoption throughout the weekend. Pets will have a variety of adoption fees, including some whose adoption fee will be waived!

Thanks to our friends at Winn-Dixie, the first 50 adoptions at JHS will be free* this Memorial Day weekend, May 24 – 26. Winn-Dixie will also provide a $10 off $50 coupon for the first 100 adoptees to help them get started with their new beloved pet (*up to $2,500).

This event will take place at the JHS Adoption and Education Center located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32216. JHS will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day.

In addition to this adoption weekend, Winn-Dixie has donated more than $3,000 worth of pet food and supplies to JHS in celebration of National Pet Month. These donations will help support both the animals currently at JHS and family pets in our community through our free pet food bank.

“Every pet deserves a loving home and we are proud to team up with the Jacksonville Humane Society during National Pet Month,” said Shawn Sloan, North Florida Regional Vice President for Winn-Dixie. “We know pets are more than just companions – they are a part of the families we serve in our stores each day.”

“The Jacksonville Humane Society is grateful to partner with our friends at Winn-Dixie to encourage folks to visit our shelter and help animals find new, loving homes,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “Winn-Dixie’s generosity in supporting not only the pets at our shelter but also pets and families in our community is incredible, and we look forward to seeing folks come out to adopt from JHS this holiday weekend!”

All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. For folks looking to match Winn-Dixie’s generosity in supporting the pet food bank, donations can be brought to JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd. For more information on adopting or donating, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904.725.8766.

