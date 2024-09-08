‘It’s really bad:’ Jacksonville residents deal with flooding in the Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of Jacksonville have seen a break from the heavy rain, but many neighbors and businesses along Old St. Augustine Road are still dealing with the aftermath.

Parts of it were shut down earlier Saturday after police said the road was covered in more than two feet of water.

Neighbors told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir they’ve never seen this much flooding.

“I was driving by and I saw really bad flooding I couldn’t drive through. The cops were all over. It’s like the St. Marco flooding; you see the really high flooding. It’s really bad,” Bella Taazieh, a Jacksonville resident, said

