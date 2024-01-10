Jacksonville area county-by-county rain totals gathered by First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest winter storm brought heavy rain and wind to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Tuesday. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, the tornado watch in effect for our area was over.
The aftermath of the storm left a lot of damage in the Bartram Park area, in southern Duval County near the St. Johns County line. Trees were broken in half and fell onto homes, cars, and even blocked driveways and roads throughout the Greenbriar subdivision.
The Action News Jax First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations powered by Tempest were tracking Tuesday’s rainfall totals.
Here is the county-by-county data that was gathered:
Duval County
- Paddington Way: 1.53 inches
- Christen Drive: 1.2 inches
- Summer Breeze Drive: 1.12 inches
- 8th Avenue North: 1.2 inches
- Crystal Cove Drive South: 1.24
- Riverside Avenue: 1.29 inches
- E-Town FA: 1.23 inches
Nassau County
- Sunberry Drive: 1.6 inches
- Fern Creek Drive: 1.69 inches
- Bea Road: 1.64 inches
- Hither Hills Way: 1.41 inches
- North Hampton Club Way: 1.34 inches
- Dutton Way: 1.81 inches
St. Johns County
- Tintamarre Drive: 1.33 inches
- Nocatee Southern Command: 0.72 inches
- Diana Court: 1.07 inches
- Autumn Bliss Drive: 1.31 inches
- Balmoral Castle Drive: 1.06 inches
- Cypress Links Boulevard: 0.99 inches
- Sebastian Square: 0.76 inches
Clay County
- Longneedle Lane: 1.17 inches
- Tropical Parkway: 1.21 inches
- Vista Point Lane: 1.46 inches
- Magnolia: 0.0 inches
- ShortHorn: 1.65 inches
Baker County
- Turner Cemetery Road: 1.48 inches
- DGSYSTECH: 1.66 inches
- Macclenny WWTP: 1.9 inches
- Sunshine Lane: 1.38 inches
- Glen Farm Drive: 1.38 inches
Glynn County
- Bloody Marsh Kelvin Grove: 2.19 inches
- Woodbrook Way: 2.21 inches
- Hillcrest Court: 2.13 inches
- Martin Street: 2.11 inches
- Oak Grove Island: 0.99 inches
Camden County
- Surina Weather Station: 1.23 inches
- Carrington Court: 1.51 inches
- Pine Drive: 1.79 inches
- Goldenrod Way: 1.32 inches
- Horseshoe Cove: 1.74 inches
