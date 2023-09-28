Jacksonville Aviation Authority sets aside $10,000 to be awarded for student scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority announced on Thur., Sept. 28 that it has gifted $10,000 to Jacksonville University’s School of Aviation to be awarded as scholarships for students enrolled in the program.

The School of Aviation in the Davis College of Business and Technology started in 1983 and has grown to almost 300 students per year. It is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International.

According to Jacksonville University, every year scholarships are awarded to at least four students in the amount of $2,500. So far, $30,000 has been awarded to the Aviation Scholarship Program.

“We were thrilled to present $10,000 to Jacksonville University at our September board meeting,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “The money helps provide students enrolled in aviation-based programs with scholarships and allows us to play a small part in fostering the growth of our wonderful industry.”

The School of Aviation said that it educates and trains professional pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation executives.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.ju.edu/aviation.

