Jacksonville Beach police are searching for a missing teen

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing teenager.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Kylie Short, a 5′09″ 200 lb. teen who was last seen on 16th Avenue near Huguenot Park on December 13. Police say Short was last seen wearing a tye-dye long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, purple and white pajama pants, and gray-colored Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corporal Warren at 904-247-6341

