Jacksonville Beach Police arrest two, recover stolen guns and drugs during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of two people after a traffic stop at 5 3rd Street North on August 17.
According to the police department, Officer Rich conducted a traffic stop at 5 3rd Street North for a stop violation.
During the investigation, officers found:
- Three firearms, including an AR-style pistol
- Marijuana and psilocybin (mushrooms)
- Two of the firearms were confirmed stolen out of Jacksonville more than two years ago
- Cash
The driver and passenger were both arrested.
The driver, Xavier F. J. Fountain, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana <20g, and Driving while License Suspended.
The passenger, Christian M. Bartley, was charged with Possession of Marijuana <20g.
The guns that were found were seized and placed into evidence.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]