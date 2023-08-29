Jacksonville Beach police department searching for missing 15-year-old

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Kylie Short.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Kylie went missing on Sunday, August 27, and was last spotted at Jacksonville Beach before heading to the Regency AMC movie theater in a city bus. Kylie was dressed in a black “BRATZ” logo shirt and shorts. Authorities believe she might be around 103rd Street in Jacksonville.

The JBPD stated that she was a runaway.

Missing Teen Details:

Name : Kylie Sue Short

: Kylie Sue Short Date of Birth : 11/16/2007

: 11/16/2007 Race : Female

: Female Height/Weight : 5′09″/200 lbs.

: 5′09″/200 lbs. Hair/Eye Color: Black/Brown

For any information, please contact Detective Corporal Warren at (904) 247-6341 or email ywarren@jaxbchfl.net.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.