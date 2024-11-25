Jacksonville Beach police reminding parents about child safety during holiday travel

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has some safety reminders for parents as holiday travel starts.

Make sure to buckle up every time you’re in the car. Ensure every person has their own seatbelt. Check the car seats before holiday travel. Remember the inch test and pinch test.

A properly installed car seat should not move more than an inch.

