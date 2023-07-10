Jacksonville Beach police discover apparent murder-suicide of ‘elderly couple’ during welfare check

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police were called to 1500 8th St. S. on Sunday evening around 8:28 p.m. for a welfare check on an elderly couple.

A man and woman were found inside their home by police. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced both people deceased.

While detectives are still working on the investigation, police have said that they do believe this appears to be a murder suicide.

The identities of both individuals have not been released at this time.

Police have also said that there is no public safety concern.

This is an active investigation and when more information is released this story will be updated.

