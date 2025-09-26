Jacksonville Beach Police seek help identifying suspects who stole wallet at Trader Joe’s

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals who stole a wallet at Trader Joe’s in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the police department, the incident happened on August 26 at 4:12 p.m. The wallet had several credit cards.

At 4:30 p.m., the suspects pictured used the victim’s cards at the Apple Store in St. Johns Town Center, according to police.

The police department reports that the suspects made purchases totaling over $ 1,500.

If anyone has any information that may help identify these suspects, to contact Officer D. Gibson at dgibson@jaxbchfl.net.

