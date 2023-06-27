Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts announces Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is that your Spider-Sense tingling? That’s right! The Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts has announced an all-new national tour coming to the River City, which will offer fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ on Saturday, August 27, at 7:00 p.m.

This performance will have tickets for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ going on sale this Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m.

Click HERE to buy a seat when tickets become available.

Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert’ pairs a screening of the Academy Award®-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.

Emmy® winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop-based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

ABOUT THE FILM

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.

