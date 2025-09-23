Jacksonville City Council to hold final vote on city’s budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council is expected to hold a final vote on the city’s budget during tonight’s meeting.

Action News Jax’s State and Local Government Reporter Jake Stofan says the two main sticking points in the budget discussion are the $13 million property tax cut and a three-part budget amendment that includes blocking funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and blocking funding for immigrants in the county without legal status in the country.

“I’ve heard from some council members who may disagree with the property tax cut, who have concerns about how it could impact city services, particularly public safety, how does it impact the return of the Florida retirement system, the new pension deal for police and fire,” says Stofan, who’s been monitoring the situation for weeks.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Ten votes are needed to pass the budget; however, two council members are abstaining due to a conflict of interest. District 2 Councilmember Mike Gay is abstaining since he owns M. Gay Constructors, and At-Large Councilmember Terrance Freeman is abstaining due to working at Miller Electric. “Because there’s so many different situations where their businesses may be doing work for the city or having a contract with the city, it’s pretty difficult, if not impossible, to contemplate all the different ways those companies could be intertwined with the city’s budget,” adds Stofan.

If no budget is passed by October 1, the state can withhold funding that comes in from the state to the city.

You can listen to Jake Stofan’s full breakdown on the upcoming budget meeting during his conversation with WOKV’s Chase Bunker.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group