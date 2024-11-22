Jacksonville City Council President will nominate CSX executive for open seat on JEA board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council will consider putting a CSX railroad executive on the board of JEA.

Action News Jax told you last week that Arthur Adams was a front-runner.

Council President Randy White plans to nominate Adams at Tuesday’s meeting.

After hearings, Adams could be confirmed as soon as mid-January.

Action News Jax told you that the vacancy on the board came after Edward Waters University president Dr. A. Zachary Faison resigned from the board earlier this month.

It’s after Faison said the JEA board chair “reneged” on a verbal agreement to allow Faison to attend meetings virtually because of his other responsibilities.

