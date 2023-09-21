Jacksonville City Council seems poised to approve mayor’s new pick for general counsel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mayor Donna Deegan has selected Michael Fackler to serve as the city’s next top lawyer.

The announcement comes after the Mayor’s initial pick for the position pulled her name from consideration after facing pushback from City Council.

But early indications are the Mayor’s new pick won’t run into controversy, with council members who were on both sides of the last appointment indicating support for Fackler.

As General Counsel, Fackler would be tasked with serving the mayor, city departments, and city council.

He’s a graduate of the University of Florida, has nearly 20 years of experience practicing law, and previously served as a clerk under a federal judge here in Jacksonville.

“I think what he brings to the table, just talking with him, is a big commercial litigation background, which covers contract disputes and people that break contracts, and the City of Jacksonville has had some contracts with contracts occasionally,” said Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large).

Carlucci said he’s on board with Fackler’s appointment and is happy to put the controversy that surrounded the mayor’s first pick, Randy DeFoor, in the rearview mirror.

“You get the drama involved like what we had before, that drags a city down, slows the city down, divides the city,” said Carlucci.

While Carlucci had supported DeFoor’s candidacy, Council President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) did not.

But Salem said he’s supportive of Fackler’s appointment.

“He clearly understands that he represents the whole government,” said Salem.

With big priorities like the stadium deal, jail relocation, and pension reform coming down the pike, both Carlucci and Salem agree, that stability at the top of the General Counsel’s office, will help move the city forward.

“It’s hard to recruit people, keep people if you have turmoil at the top of the organization. I think that’s the most important thing right now for the General Counsel’s office,” said Salem.

It’s expected Fackler will step in as acting General Counsel beginning next week.

However, It will likely be at least eight weeks before the council will be able to take a final vote on his confirmation.

