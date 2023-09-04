Jacksonville city offices and facilities closed for Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In observance of Labor Day, the following Jacksonville city government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, September 4.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Closures include:

City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.

Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and The Office of the Property Appraiser)

Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.

Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St.

Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

All community and senior centers and gymnasiums are managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.

Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office, 1809 Art Museum Dr.

Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.

The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Cecil Gym and Fitness Center, 13531 Lake Newman Dr.

Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection

There will be no disruption to service.

630-CITY Call Center

The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 5. Citizens can submit a request for City service online anytime at myjax.custhelp.com.

Jacksonville Public Library

All public libraries will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

Tennis Centers

Boone Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All other tennis centers will be closed. Pickleball and Hard courts will be accessible at Fort Family Tennis Center and Southside Tennis.

Boone Park, 9:00 am-4:30 pm Staffed hours

Cecil Aquatics Center

Cecil Aquatics will be open on Monday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pools

All outdoor pools will be open on Monday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huguenot Memorial Park

Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Admissions gate closes for entry at 7 p.m. Camping is available.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park day-users and campground visitors may enter from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All visitors, except for permitted campers and their authorized visitors with passes, must depart by 8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.