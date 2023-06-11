Local

Jacksonville Coast Guard crew rescues boaters more than 20 miles offshore

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

USCG Station Ponce de Leon Inlet crew helps boaters The boaters were 23 miles offshore. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — When a boat carrying four people started taking on water, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help.

The report came in Saturday. The boaters were about 23 miles offshore.

A Jacksonville-based crew was able to local the vessel and escort it to a nearby marina.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Everyone was able to get to shore safely.


Read: Looking for a job? The Jaguars are hiring

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Most Read