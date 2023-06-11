Jacksonville Coast Guard crew rescues boaters more than 20 miles offshore

Jacksonville, Fla. — When a boat carrying four people started taking on water, the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help.

The report came in Saturday. The boaters were about 23 miles offshore.

A Jacksonville-based crew was able to local the vessel and escort it to a nearby marina.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Everyone was able to get to shore safely.

A @USCG Station Ponce De Leon Inlet boat crew assisted 4 people aboard a 24-ft vessel taking on water 23 miles offshore. Sector #Jacksonville command center personnel were notified of the situation via VHF-FM channel 16 and obtained a GPS location from the vessel via SPOT device. pic.twitter.com/NFmG0keZ1C — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 10, 2023





Read: Looking for a job? The Jaguars are hiring

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.