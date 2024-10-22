A Jacksonville cold case symposium is uniting families of unsolved homicide victims

Families of unsolved homicide victims and missing persons from across the country are joining students and professionals at the third annual Cold Case Symposium.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was hosted by Project: Cold Case, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families of unsolved homicide victims.

They partnered with Purdue University, Arizona State University, and the University of North Florida.

During this two-day event, victims’ family members will be able to share their stories, connect with experts, and receive support.

Ryan Backmann is the founder of Project: Cold Case and he said 15 years ago this month his dad was murdered in Jacksonville.

“His case quickly went cold,” said Backmann. “As I was navigating this path and this journey, I felt like I was alone.”

But it was soon after Backmann realized many other families were going through the same thing

In 2015, he founded Project: Cold Case.

“To give families of unsolved cases a place to have support meetings to lean on each other,” said Backmann.

And one of the biggest things they want victims’ families to know is that they are not alone.

There are several tables set up inside UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center

showcasing some available resources.

“I really want families to walk away feeling empowered,” said Backmann.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.