Jacksonville council to hire outside firm to help negotiate Jags stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A move by Jacksonville city council to avoid a repeat of the failed Lot J deal is raising other questions. Council Vice President Ron Salem proposed emergency legislation to hire an outside consultant to help members understand a possible Jaguars stadium deal.

A memorandum of understanding showed the total deal would cost $2 billion and include a stadium overhaul and surrounding sports and entertainment district. Taxpayer money would front half of the bill.

“In something that is so important, everyone is paying attention to it,” Council Member LeAnna Cumber, who sits on the Neighborhoods Committee, said. “I think it’s critical.”

It’s why she was onboard with hiring an outside firm for $150,000. However, she and a few other members raised questions about the bill as it was introduced last week. The legislation would directly contract one of two companies, both of which have a history with the Jaguars.

The only named company during last week’s committee meeting was CAA Icon, which has worked other stadium deals in the past. However, it also conducted a feasibility study for the Jags in 2022 to see how favorable neighbors would view a stadium overhaul.

“It kind of gave me pause to know how involved CAA Icon has been with the stadium,” Cumber said.

That’s why she moved to amend the bill to require a ‘request for proposal’ (RFP) process, which is essentially a nationwide search for firms. The bill was originally introduced as a direct contract because an RFP can take up to four months. But members voted 6 to 0 to require an RFP.

“There are plenty of firms around the country who would love to help and be part of our deal,” she said. “Nobody in the city has dealt with anything of this magnitude and this complexity. So why not start off on the right foot.”

After the amendment, the legislation was then postponed, or deferred, in the Finance Committee shortly after by Council Vice President Ron Salem.

“We’re given this opportunity it’s to get ahead of the curve and do it right — so I’m kind of baffled it was deferred.”

Salem declined an on-camera interview, but told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant the bill was deferred so he could “rethink the process.” Salem was specifically asked whether he would require an RFP in the next bill, while he said he could not answer that, he did say he’s not opposed to anything.

Salem said the next bill will not be up until the new city council, which will not start for about another month because of summer break. Salem will be the new council president.

