Jacksonville demonstration shows solidarity for Los Angeles anti-ICE protests

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Tuesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for June 10, 2025. First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking more storms today along with continued heat. High temperatures will return to the 90s today before rain and storm coverage increases in the afternoon. A summer-time pattern continues with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms alongside hot and humid conditions.

Three Big Things to Know:

People gathered in Jacksonville to stand in solidarity with protestors in Los Angeles calling for an end to immigration raids. "I think that its really important that when people are scared like this they feel like they cant come out to these protests they feel like they cants be visible so we have to be visible for them.”, said Jamison Collin-Morita with the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance. Many protesters say they’ll be back today to stand against a proposed ordinance before City Council. It would block any city money from going to undocumented migrants.

President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to help respond to protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids. The authorization came after a day of mostly peaceful protests Monday. The 2,000 Guard members are an addition to the 2,100 Guard troops the president previously mobilized for the protests Sunday morning. Trump also deployed 700 Marines to help them Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom called the deployments reckless and “disrespectful to our troops.” Trump said Monday that the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not deployed the Guard.

A teenager is seriously hurt in a crash involving an e-bike in Nocatee. The boy failed to stop for a vehicle at Rialto Drive and Nocatee Village Drive late yesterday afternoon when he was hit. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. This comes just days after St. Johns County leaders decided against an ordinance that would add stricter rules for children riding e-bikes. Commissioners were considering a ban on kids under 14 from riding them, and setting strict speed limits. Instead, they passed a resolution encouraging riders to be safe.

Florida Senator Ashley Moody is pushing a bill that could make it easier to remove illegal immigrants. Moody and other Republicans announced yesterday they have introduced the REMOVE Act. It calls for removal proceedings to be concluded within fifteen days after they begin. Moody says this legislation is critical to allow for the prompt removal of aliens who have already been ordered removed.

The agency formed to grow Jacksonville’s downtown has a new leader. The Downtown Investment Authority hired Colin Tarbert as its new CEO yesterday. He comes from Baltimore where he worked in economic development. Tarbert replaces Lori Boyer, who’s retiring after six years in the role. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan says Tarbert has the experience, vision and passion needed to build on downtown’s fast-growing momentum.