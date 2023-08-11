Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that yesterday, August 10, the Internal Affairs Unit was notified that a civilian employee, Tamiko Williams had been the subject of a federal investigation alleging the theft of government property.

The result of the investigation was a Federal Arrest Warrant for theft being served.

The Integrity Unit of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the existence of the warrant. JSO stated that arrangements had been made for Williams to turn herself in at the Federal Courthouse today, August 11.

Upon Williams turning herself in, she was immediately suspended without pay.

JSO confirmed in a news release that she has been employed with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since March of 2004, just over 19 years.

