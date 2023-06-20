Jacksonville Ethics Commission looks to change timeline for candidate complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A change in local election laws could be coming to Jacksonville after an ethics complaint fueled a heated campaign between Republican hopefuls LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis.

“We have a lot of challenges in this city. We have amazing opportunities in this city. To have it come down to this middle school gamesmanship is at its base unethical and corrupt,” Cumber told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Her term as a council member is coming to an end after she lost the race for mayor in the primaries to Daniel Davis. She got about 8% of the vote compared to his 25%. Several attack ads surrounded a city council special investigation into Cumber’s alleged link to the controversial privatization of JEA.

“I knew that not only was I innocent of all the allegations, but that it was done for one purpose — and one purpose only. That was to attack me,” she said.

Under state law, no complaint can be filed about a candidate less than 30 days before an election. After the heated back and forth in Jacksonville, the Ethics Commission could extend that timeline locally.

On Feb. 8, a special council committee launched an investigation in Cumber’s alleged link to the failed sale of JEA. The committee officially forwarded a complaint to the Ethics Commission on Mar. 22nd, one day after the local election. The Commission decided then not to take any action, partially citing the ordinance requiring a 30-day window.

More than a month later, on May 11, the special committee again filed a complaint with the Ethics Commission, which was again declined. Last week, the special committee closed its probe.

“There was really no choice but to say ‘we’re closing this,’ because in their mind I’m sure there was no need for this anymore. It was just politically motivated,” Cumber said.

Council Member Nick Howland, the special committee’s acting chair was asked whether the investigation should’ve been held off.

“That actually politicizes it to me. I think the political thing to do would be to bury that investigation or delay that investigation simply because there’s an election going on,” he said.

The Ethics Commission wrote a letter to the special committee saying it’s proposing “a clear limit on filing complaints during an election cycle.”

The Commission told Action News Jax there’s no specific proposed change at this time, but it’s in the process of scheduling a meeting to discuss the topic.