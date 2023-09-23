Jacksonville Fair Grounds to host 35th Annual Gem and Mineral Show October 6-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to dazzle and discover as the 35th Annual Jacksonville Gem and Mineral Show makes its grand return to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds from Friday, October 6th to Sunday, October 8th.

This event is set to be a rockin’ good time for geology enthusiasts and anyone who appreciates the beauty that Mother Earth has to offer.

The Expo Center at the Fairgrounds will transform into a treasure trove of gems, minerals, jewelry, beads, and even ancient fossils from around the world that you can add to your collection!

This year, they’re adding a fluorescent rock display that will light up your world like never before. It’s going to be a weekend of sparkle, shimmer, and sheer geological awesomeness.

Admission won’t break the bank, so you can spend your hard-earned money on the gems and keepsakes you’ll inevitably fall in love with. Adults can gain entry for just $5 per day or go all-in with a three-day pass for $8. If you’re bringing along some little rockhounds, children aged 12 and under get in absolutely free when accompanied by a guardian. Seniors and military personnel with ID will enjoy a $1 discount.

The event will be held from October 6th to October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

But that’s not all! You can plan your visit with ease by selecting ticket times online. Just head to the official website for more information and to secure your spot at this geology extravaganza.

The Jacksonville Gem and Mineral Society, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is the driving force behind this glittering extravaganza. They’re on a mission to ignite passion for rocks and minerals and spread knowledge about the Earth’s wonders. From collecting and identifying to cutting, polishing, and setting specimens, they’ve got it all covered. Plus, the organization focuses on promoting camaraderie and ethical practices among its members and with other Earth science enthusiasts.

Whether you’re an experienced geologist, jewelry or fossil enthusiast, or just looking for a unique and dazzling weekend adventure, the Jacksonville Gem and Mineral Show has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to explore the Earth’s hidden treasures and add a little sparkle to your life.

