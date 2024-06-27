Jacksonville Fairgrounds to hold Mega Pet Adoption Event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) leaders are hosting a Mega Pet Adoption Event Friday and Saturday. Volunteers said there are hundreds of dogs and cats, of all sizes and ages ready for a forever home.

“As soon as it gets warm, we get the most cats and dogs in. We get them in as strays and owner surrenders. We get them in a plethora of ways, but they’re all here. Here at our shelter, we have about 250 dogs and 200 cats,” Michael Bricker, Chief of Animal Care and Protective Services, said.

Bricker said his team will bring 80 dogs and 40 cats on Friday and another group of potential pets the following day. All fees are waived, so a pet that would usually cost you $40-$60 will be free this weekend. All pets will be neutered/spayed and have their shots up to date.

“We’re hoping to see between 80 to 100 dogs and cats get adopted. If we can get to that number, it will be a huge benefit to us here and for all of the animals. We’re happy that it’s being held here in Jacksonville,” Marcy Gallo, shelter manager at ACPS, said.

Volunteers said this is their first Mega Pet Adoption Event in a long time, and it is only made possible by the sponsorship of Petco Love.

ACPS will be one of 11 other partner shelters that will be attending.

The event is being held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds and volunteers hope to see families flood in when doors open at 10 a.m.

