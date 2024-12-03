Jacksonville FBI warns about holiday scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI Jacksonville Division is urging you to be cautious this holiday season.

Officials want you to be on the lookout for online shopping scams, social media scams, and charity scams.

Remember, if something looks too good to be true, it most likely is.

You should steer clear of unfamiliar sites offering unrealistic discounts or gift cards to incentivize purchasing a product.

Look out for posts on social media sites that appear to offer vouchers or gift cards in exchange for data.

Make sure to only donate to known and trusted charities. You should also consider making contributions directly via credit card or check.

