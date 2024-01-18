Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted a fire on a ship at Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. — Action News Jax confirmed there was a fire on a ship at Mayport.

The fire happened on the USS Thomas Hudner.

Action News Jax reported on the ship’s return two weeks ago. The ship was involved in shooting down drones over the Red Sea.

The base says the fire was quickly put out.

No one was hurt and the damage was minimal.

