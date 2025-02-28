Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department preparing for wildfire season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local fire officials and the Florida Forest Service are preparing for what they anticipate will be a significant wildfire season.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said many different factors will contribute to wildfire season this year. Those include tree damage and debris left over from hurricane season and the freezing temperatures this winter which have left extra fuel on the ground.

Now the work continues to ensure homes are protected in the event of a wildfire.

“As we’ve done in past years we’ve gone out into these areas, and as you can see here, we mitigate about 66 feet away from the property lines just to prevent that problem of fire getting into people’s personal properties,” said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers.

Firefighters worked on mitigation efforts Friday in western Duval County.

“We work with forestry and ask them to give us some maps to where we need to do the work at,” said Chief Powers.

One of the machines fire crews use is called a skid steer, and the goal is to remove and reduce the underbrush that fuels a wildfire.

“You get the underbrush taken care of and then that stops it from being able to burn and get into the treetops,” said Chief Powers.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said typically, wildfire season in our area runs from March through May.

