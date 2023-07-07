Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on a fatal crash on JTB in the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on a traffic accident on JTB westbound in the southside involving one fatality.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the westbound ramp that goes southbound is blocked.

Delays in the area are expected.

Crews are working a traffic accident on JTB westbound at the Southside southbound exit that is now fatal…expect delays and avoid the area if you can. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 7, 2023

