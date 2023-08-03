Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on a metal plant fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on a fire on Philips Highway from Reba to University Boulevard West.

The fire first started on a pile of trash according to JFRD.

No injuries were reported.

JFRD is still working on taking down the concealed fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Father, two sons taken to hospital after being pulled from St. Augustine motel pool

Read: Sources; Carjacking of Kia ends up in a ditch and in flames in New Town neighborhood

Read: Comparing contracts for jail healthcare providers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.