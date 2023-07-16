Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the Holiday Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 400 Century 21 Drive.

According to JFRD, no injuries were reported but the fire was significant.

JFRD is still investigating where the fire started.

