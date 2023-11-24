Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responding to apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene of an apartment fire in the 2100 Block of Kings Park Drive.

Crews are working a residential structure fire to an apartment in the 2100 block of Kings Park drive. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 24, 2023

This is an active scene and Action News Jax will update this story when more information becomes available.

