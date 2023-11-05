Jacksonville Fire Rescue responding to crash on Moncrief with multiple injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash in the 4300 Block of Moncrief Road.

Authorities state that there are multiple injuries, and warns drivers to avoid the area.

JFRD states that all 6 patients are in stable condition.

Crews are working a traffic accident in the 4300 block of Moncrief road with multiple injuries…this is an MCI level 1…avoid the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 5, 2023

