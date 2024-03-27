Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responding to crash with injuries at Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emergency services are responding to a crash at Normandy Boulevard and La Marche Dr. on the Westside.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed one person is trapped and suffering from critical injuries.

If you are in the area or plan on driving through, JFRD said to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Once more details are released this story will be updated.

