Jacksonville Fire Rescue at the scene of a house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 5:45 a.m. October 29, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue got a call about a house on fire on Tyler Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

25 firefighters responded to the scene and it was determined that the fire was accidentally caused by a candle.

JFRD states that thankfully, no one was hurt.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Tyler street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 29, 2023

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.