Local

Jacksonville Fire Rescue at the scene of a house fire

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Colin Reedy died at the scene. Emily Gindele was in critical but stable condition.

(Katifcam/iStock)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 5:45 a.m. October 29, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue got a call about a house on fire on Tyler Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

25 firefighters responded to the scene and it was determined that the fire was accidentally caused by a candle.

JFRD states that thankfully, no one was hurt.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Most Read