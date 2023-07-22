Jacksonville Fire Rescue working to recover body from the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department stated that their marine units are working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to recover a body that was discovered in the St. Johns River.

Crews are currently working just west of the Dames Point Bridge.

This is an active investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Marine units are working with @JSOPIO with a body recovery in the st Johns river just west of the dames point bridge. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 22, 2023

