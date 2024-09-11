Jacksonville firefighters climb stairs to honor those who lost their lives 23 years ago on 9/11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two local firefighters are honoring the brave first responders who lost their lives 23 years ago.

JFRD firefighter Nick Billups along with St. Johns County firefighter, John Castrovinci, climbed 110 floors on the Stairmaster at the Williams Family YMCA in Mandarin.

This simulates the heroic distance the fallen men and women went inside the World Trade Center.

And they did it in full firefighter gear, which adds about an extra 50 pounds.

“I always tell myself, don’t stop, do your best, keep pushing,” said Billups.

Nick became a firefighter with JFRD about 5 years ago and since his start, every year he does this climb on the morning of Sep.11th.

“These brave men and women came in and they were doing their normal job,” said Billups. “They got the call, went to the 9/11 area and simply gave it their all.”

And as we never forget the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives that day, firefighters Nick and John hope to do this climb each and every year, walking in the footsteps of heroes.

“It means the world to me, to be able to do this,” said Castrovinci.” It is the least I can do to remember them and remember their calling.”

