Jacksonville firefighters put out fire at EverBank Stadium

A plume of smoke could be seen coming from EverBank Stadium on Friday morning.

One of Action News Jax’s tower cameras captured the smoke, which could be seen near an end zone.

Action News Jax has a crew on the ground, where several Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicles are present.

JFRD said the fire is out.

Sources tell Action News Jax the fire started in a concession stand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We previously told you about a fire at the stadium in 2017, when an electrical outlet short-circuited.

This is a developing story that we will update as we learn more. We will have a live report on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.