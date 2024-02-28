Jacksonville fuel depot decision

Jacksonville, Fla. — A proposed fuel depot in the Dinsmore area has been put on hold.

Action News Jax first told you last year when the fuel depot would go on 100 acres of property off Garden Street, close to several housing developments.

Neighbors were concerned about fumes, extra traffic and the potential for an industrial accident.

According to one council member, the developer found another property in another district that is already zoned appropriately.

